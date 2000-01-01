MLK Day of Service | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2019

You can also check to see if our Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service grantees, YSA (Youth Service America) , Samaritan’s Feet , and The ARC of the United States are hosting projects in your community. There also may be opportunities to volunteer with AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs on MLK Day or throughout the year.

In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., "Everybody can be great because everybody can serve." Use our search tool to find an opportunity in your community! Or, use the MLK Day of Service to find an organization you care about and pledge to serve all year-long.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a vital figure of the modern era and a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement. His lectures and dialogues stirred the concern and sparked the conscience of a generation. His charismatic leadership inspired men and women, young and old, in this nation and around the world.

Following in the footsteps of his father, in February 1948, at the age of 19, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. entered the Christian ministry and was ordained at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

In 1954, upon completion of graduate studies at Boston University, he accepted a call to serve at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. While there, he was an instrumental leader in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, made famous by the nonviolent resistance and arrest of Rosa Parks. He resigned this position in 1959 and moved back to Atlanta to direct the activities of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

From 1960 until his death in 1968, he served as co-pastor with his father at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee and died on April 4, 1968.

