MLK Day of Service | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2019

To the hundreds of organizations and individuals who hosted volunteer service events and to the thousands who volunteered this Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, thank you for Making it a Day ON, Not a Day Off! And if you didn't get a chance to volunteer today, that's okay! Thousands of organizations around the country are looking for help year round. Search today for volunteer opportunities and get connected to an organization near you. Finally, if you have an upcoming service event, register it at AllforGood.org so volunteers can contact you.
What is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Why is it a "Day of Service?"
Legislation signed in 1983 marked the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday. In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that leads service and volunteering, with leading this effort. Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed as a "day on, not a day off." MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community."
Would you like to Volunteer Long Term?
Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" The AmeriCorps and Senior Corps national service programs provide opportunities to serve your community and your country in deep and meaningful ways. You can serve somewhere locally or far from home; fight poverty, build homes for those in need, mentor kids, or support disaster victims, just to name a few. But no matter where or how you choose to serve, you'll be assured of an unforgetable experience for you and the ones you help.
