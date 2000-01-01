MLK Day of Service | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2019

 
 

  1. Serve Your Community
To the hundreds of organizations and individuals who hosted volunteer service events and to the thousands who volunteered this Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, thank you for Making it a Day ON, Not a Day Off! And if you didn't get a chance to volunteer today, that's okay! Thousands of organizations around the country are looking for help year round. Search today for volunteer opportunities and get connected to an organization near you. Finally, if you have an upcoming service event, register it at AllforGood.org so volunteers can contact you.

What is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Why is it a "Day of Service?"

Legislation signed in 1983 marked the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday. In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that leads service and volunteering, with leading this effort. Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed as a "day on, not a day off." MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community."
 

 

 

 

Would you like to Volunteer Long Term?

Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" The AmeriCorps and Senior Corps national service programs provide opportunities to serve your community and your country in deep and meaningful ways. You can serve somewhere locally or far from home; fight poverty, build homes for those in need, mentor kids, or support disaster victims, just to name a few. But no matter where or how you choose to serve, you'll be assured of an unforgetable experience for you and the ones you help. 

Why Serve on MLK Day?
 

Martin Luther King, Jr. believed in a nation of freedom and justice for all, and encouraged all citizens to live up to the purpose and potential of America by applying the principles of nonviolence. MLK Day of Service is a way to honor his life and teachings by engaging in community action that continues to solve social problems. Service breaks down barriers by bringing people from different experiences together – volunteering can unite Americans of all ages and backgrounds while building stronger communities.
 

How can I serve on MLK Day?

In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., "Everybody can be great because everybody can serve." Use our search tool to find an opportunity in your community! Or, use the MLK Day of Service to find an organization you care about and pledge to serve all year-long.

You can also check to see if our Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service grantees, YSA (Youth Service America), Samaritan’s Feet, and The ARC of the United States are hosting projects in your community. There also may be opportunities to volunteer with AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs on MLK Day or throughout the year.

Learn More about MLK

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a vital figure of the modern era and a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement. His lectures and dialogues stirred the concern and sparked the conscience of a generation. His charismatic leadership inspired men and women, young and old, in this nation and around the world.

Following in the footsteps of his father, in February 1948, at the age of 19, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. entered the Christian ministry and was ordained at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

In 1954, upon completion of graduate studies at Boston University, he accepted a call to serve at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. While there, he was an instrumental leader in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, made famous by the nonviolent resistance and arrest of Rosa Parks. He resigned this position in 1959 and moved back to Atlanta to direct the activities of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

From 1960 until his death in 1968, he served as co-pastor with his father at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee and died on April 4, 1968.

Serve on MLK Day and Throughout the Year

